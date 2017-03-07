Police Chief Proposes Home Safety Assessment Program

Facebook is being used by the Carl Junction Police Department to see how many residents are interested in a possible new home safety program. Officers would stop by homes and talk to the owners about ways to decrease a burglary risk.

Cody Berry is entering a new phase in his life by recently buying a home. You can use whatever fancy adjective to describe his back porch door, seen in one of the pictures with this story. But sticking to the simplest of descriptions: It's worthless, according to Berry himself.

"Somebody kicked it in previously, so it doesn't catch, or anything," says Berry.

Berry is getting a new door. No surprise there. But he's going a step further by installing something else to help deter a break-in.

"It's a metal catch plate..." says Berry.

...it's a different type of catch plate, where the deadbolt locks into place in the door frame...

"...it goes from around the outside all the way into the inside and screws," says Berry.

Berry knows hardly anything will completely prevent a break-in. His previous home was burglarized. He's making it harder for thieves to break-in, though.

"What we're looking at doing is doing a home security survey," says Chef Delmar Haase with the Carl Junction Police Department.

Carl Junction PD has more ideas to make a home safer.

"Crime of opportunity, is really what it amounts to," says Haase.

Get rid of that opportunity, and make it seem like breaking into your home is tough. Make sure windows are latched when no one is home. Don't leave valuables outside. Make sure there's enough outside lighting for night time.

"A lot of times, people doing burglaries will go knock on your front door, find out if there's anybody home. If someone comes to your house, asking strange questions or looking for somebody who doesn't live there. call the police. Because if no one is home, then sometimes they'll go to the back door, kick the back door open and go into the house," says Haase.

If enough C.J. residents want other suggestions, police will start visiting homes for assessments.

"People get a little lackadaisical, complacent about taking care of private stuff," says Haase.

Berry says, "I've had my vehicle broken into, also. It just takes a second to lock that! I still don't, to be honest!"

Safety reminders never hurt. Police want the bad guys to know that worthless doors---worthless safety---is getting the boot.

C.J. residents interested in this possible new program can post their interest on the Carl Junction Police Department Facebook page. The C.J. police chief says this program would also be one more way for officers to form important relationships with residents.