Multiple Agencies Train with PHS Mock Crash;Helps Earn AAA Safety Recognition





On March 14th the Crawford county Sheriff’s office and Pittsburg police will be recognized with the AAA Platinum Safety Awards for their efforts to encourage safety particularly in today's youth.

Those efforts took the shape of a mock crash at Pittsburg high school today which doubled as a training exercise for emergency personnel. All the while delivering a serious message to students.





Sirens blared while police and firefighters evaluated victims of an alcohol related crash.

High school EMT students were the injured learning about emergency response.



Kelsey Fuchs said, "I learned that it can be very terrifying for a patient."

She was removed from the crashed vehicle and put on a chopper.

Fuchs said, "I think being able to be in the patients position is super valuable because if this were to ever happen and I were called to the scene i could say this is what’s gonna happen next this is what its gonna fee like."



Sydney Schaar was ejected from the car hit by a drunk driver.

And killed. Something organizers say is too common in Crawford county.

Dr. Tim Stebbins said, "Forty-four percent in Crawford county with thirty-three percent average overall statewide. That’s a lot of people dying needlessly related to alcohol."



Medical officials say twenty-eight people were found dead at the scenes of accidents in Crawford county last year and six already this year so besides doing training for those helping victims, they hope to prevent people from getting into these accidents altogether.



Sydney added, "I really hope seeing friends injured or fake injured, it shows some people what the world looks like. What actually happens"



One driver gets a sobriety test and ends up arrested.

The goal to impact students works for some.



Freshman Alyssa Sanders exclaimed, “No drinking! She has to deal with it the rest of her life but these people are dead"

Susan Caffrey, a junior said she learned, "To always think before you do stuff.” Malayna Brown, a senior said, "It gets real when you see the sheets over people. So yeah that definitely has an impact."

And Rachel Ruiz added, "I think the realization that this could happen to anyone. It could happen to me. But, I think it’s important for everyone to know that seat belts do save lives"



Proof Crawford county's efforts are successful in that area.

The county’s seat belts Are For Everyone or SAFE coordinator, Dep. David Petrey said, "Our seat belt usage has gone quite a bit up. We're at a ninety percentile now of people wearing seat belts."



They hope to have similar results when it comes to drinking and driving but students are still skeptical it will change all minds..



Sanders added, "I think seeing things like this, yes. But drinkers, no definitely not."



the crash was a community training project of Via Christi nurse and student, Sarah Stinebaugh, who found the county’s percentage of alcohol related fatalities alarming.

Professionals earned required training hours through the event.

Besides Crawford county and Pittsburg police, Cherokee county sheriff’s office, Parsons police, Iola police and Neodesha qualified as AAA safety award winners.





