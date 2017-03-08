Kansas Crossing Casino open doors to public March 31st; Grand Opening Celebration April 8th

3/13: Today, the Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel announced that the $80-million facility will open its doors to the public on Friday, March 31st at 10:30 a.m.

“This day means a lot to the many people that had a hand in making it happen,” said Carter Bair, Director of Marketing. “None of this would be possible without the support of the City of Pittsburg, Crawford County, and the state of Kansas.”

The casino will also be hosting early access dates during the last week of March for select individuals to attend. “The Sneak Peeks allow us to reward those individuals that were among the first to sign up for our players club” Bair said, “we hope to add more before we open on the 31st.”

The Kansas Crossing Casino will hold its Grand Opening Celebration event on April 8th, which will include special promotions, a limited number of commemorative items, as well as a kick-off concert in their indoor entertainment venue, The Corral. The artist will be announced soon.

“It’s been a long wait, but the day is almost here” Bair said, “I can promise you we’re as excited as the public to start operations.”

For more information on the Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel, please visit KansasCrossingCasino.com.

# # #

3/8: Today, the Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel announced that the $80-million facility, located just outside of Pittsburg, will hold its grand opening event on Saturday, April 8th.

During the day, the casino will host a grand opening event which will feature a number of promotions, a limited number commemorative item giveaways, as well as the opportunity to be one of the first to play on the over 625 slot machines and 16 tables. The casino’s restaurant, Two Brothers Mining Co. and The Bronco Bar will also be open for business. The grand opening celebration will also include the first concert held in The Corral, the casino’s indoor entertainment venue. The act will be announced at a later date.

“This is the dream come true,” said Doug Fisher, General Manager of Kansas Crossing Casino. “We can’t wait to open our doors to our neighbors in southeast Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The wait is almost over.”

“We’ve seen a lot of people sign up in advance for our players club” said Carter Bair, Director of Marketing. “We’re getting very close to mailing out the first group of cards, usually cards will begin to arrive in-home a week or two before opening.” There is still time to sign up online, those interested in joining the players club can still do so at KansasCrossingCasino.com.

With the casino nearing completion, the facility has created nearly 400 jobs in the area and has awarded partnerships, valued at more than $4.5 million over 10 years, to the Southeast Kansas Career and Technical Education Center, Pittsburg State University, and the Crawford County Convention & Visitors Bureau.