Two Sought In Connection w/ Monday Night Shooting Death

UPDATE: Two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting death have been arrested. Ronnie Lomax was taken into custody in Pittsburg just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday. The 16-year-old suspect was arrested in Girard just after 2:30 p.m. Warrants for their arrests include charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated battery and aggravated assault. Both are in the custody of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

----------------

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects in connection with an incident late Monday night which led to the shooting death of 37 year-old Erik Jones in West Mineral.

Ronald “Ronnie” Lomax, believed to be in the Joplin / Carterville area, and the female** from Scammon are both wanted on allegations of Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault.

Lomax is described as a 51 year-old black male, 6’4, 315 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Lomax is currently on parole for a prior firearms violation.

The female** is 16 years old.

The white 2014 Chevy Spark, which they were in at the time of the incident has since been located and it is unknown what they may now be driving.

Anyone with information as to their whereabouts are asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division at 620-429-3992. Information can also be submitted anonymously by texting 888777. Just type ‘tip cherokee’ in the message area, followed by whatever information you are able to provide.

**Due to KOAM/FOX 14 Policy, we will not name the 16 year old sought in this investigation. We do not name juveniles unless they are charged as adults.