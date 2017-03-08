Effort Begins to Replace SE Kansas Veterans Memorial

Update: Shortly after our 6 pm story aired, a man offered to donate services to build a new memorial.

In this small town is this little memorial that has been around for the past 15 years.

"I respect all military personnel. They mean a lot to me," says George Martin, a rural Cherokee County resident.

Martin's father was a veteran, and so are many of his other relatives.

"They served this country with all their hearts," says Martin.

Martin says so much more from the heart came go towards this veterans memorial at the Cherokee County courthouse square. The wood-framed memorial can sway.

"It's not going to last. I don't see it lasting very long," says Martin.

Veterans memorials are important to Charlie McColm, who's a veteran himself and has been taking care of this Cherokee County memorial since it was built.

"It lets you know the people who have served their country," says McColm. "They can walk by there and see people's names on there, say, hey, well look there, I didn't know he was in the service!"

But you won't see names or pictures of veterans or current service members.

"We bring it up every Memorial Day or Veterans Day, if anybody has any relatives or anybody they want to put in there, to get with us on it, and we'll do it," says McColm.

Still nothing for at least the past two years.

McColm says it seems Cherokee County has forgotten about this memorial. Martin says it's time things got back on track.

"I think we can come together and make something happen. We have rich folk around here who have veterans. Hey, they can help," says Martin.

Martin says little old Columbus can show how respect and determination can build a big new symbol of honor and appreciation.

Martin says he is more than willing to organize fundraisers and look for possible grant money.