U.S. 69 expansion in Bourbon County starts next week; Groundbreaking March 13th

A groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the start of the U.S. 69 expansion in Bourbon County will take place at 9:00 a.m. Monday, March 13, at the Cherry Grove Baptist Church. The church is on the east side of the U.S. 69 and Cavalry Road intersection south of Fort Scott.

Secretary of Transportation Richard Carlson and other state and local officials will make remarks prior to the groundbreaking. The project, which will expand six miles of U.S. 69 to a four-lane upgradable expressway from south of Fort Scott south to the Bourbon-Crawford county line, is part of the T-WORKS transportation program.

The event is open to the public.

Monday, March 13, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to begin a project that will expand a six-mile section of U.S. 69 to a four-lane upgradable expressway in Bourbon County.

The expansion project begins at the Crawford-Bourbon county line and extends north to end at the divided four-lane pavement south of Fort Scott. Two lanes will be added to the existing U.S. 69 alignment. At-grade intersections will be constructed at Arrowhead, Birch, Calvary, Deer and Fern roads.

Two-way traffic is being maintained on the existing lanes of U.S. 69 while the new lanes are under construction, and will be switched to the new lanes when the existing lanes are rebuilt. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 miles per hour at the project cross-over sections. Flagging operations will occasionally be needed on the project, although no significant driver delays are anticipated.

KDOT awarded the $20.4 million construction contract to Koss Construction Co. of Topeka. Early activity includes preliminary grading and construction on bridges and culverts. According to the project schedule, the new four lanes will be open to unrestricted traffic by November 16, 2018.

KDOT reminds all drivers to remain alert, obey the reduced speed limit and warning signs, and ‘Give ‘Em a Brake!’ in the project work zone. Persons with questions may contact KDOT Iola Area Engineer Darrin Petrowsky at (620) 365-2161 or Southeast Kansas Public Affairs Manager Priscilla Petersen at (620) 902-6433. The project is funded under the T-WORKS transportation program. For additional information concerning T-WORKS visit the website, www.ksdot.org/tworks.