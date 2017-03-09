New Complaints Coincide with SE Kansas Landfill Reopening

A Southeast Kansas landfill that was recently allowed by the state to reopen continues to attract complaints and concerns from nearby residents. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment lifted a suspension against the Southeast Kansas Regional Landfill, near Crestline.

The citation included not regularly covering trash in the landfill to help prevent littering.

Susan Drennan is at it again.

Drennan says, "The KDHE is probably sick to death of us. I would be sick to death, if I were them!"

Drennan says it's perfectly fine if the government thinks she's annoying. She'll keep doing her thing.

"When we see something, we send it. When we see something, we send it. When we see something, we send it," says Drennan.

She took pictures on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of trash on private land; garbage she says blew away from the nearby landfill. Drennan knows it has been windy lately, but says landfill workers need to better react, even plan ahead for days when trash could blow away.

"They need to have someone on a windy day, someone special there, somebody they can call-in or something so they can address that when it happens, instead of four days after it happens," says Drennan.

A nearby farmer didn't want to be interviewed on camera, but says he's concerned for the safety of his cattle. He says he has seen young cows eat plastics blown into his pastures from the landfill.

Landfill workers were seen this morning picking up trash on landfill property. Drennan says this is one more example of how the landfill owners, and perhaps even the KDHE, are stretched for resources.

"If these are open and you can't adequately watch them and regulate them, then they've got too many open," says Drennan.

The KDHE says there have been no recent formal complaints about this landfill. An attorney representing the landfill owners has not returned our phone call for comment on this story.