NEO Equestrian Claims Regional Title

The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) Equestrian Team was named the Regional Champion after competing in Springfield Missouri over the weekend. Following the success of the NEO A&M Intercollegiate Horse Show the weekend before, NEO added to their overall point total by earning High-Point Team at Saturday’s show, which closed out the regular season. The regional competition took place on Sunday and fifteen NEO riders competed.
Brittany Abernathy was named the Open High-Point Rider on Saturday after she finished first in Horsemanship and first in Reining. Abernathy was also named High-Point Regional Champion and has earned an entry at the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA) National Competition in Lexington, Ky. The team also enjoyed several other first place finishes during Saturday’s competition including Kyle Smith, who earned first in the Beginner class, Becca Garrett, who earned first in the Intermediate II class, and Alex Spratt, who earned first in the Advanced class. Six riders will now advance to the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association Semi-Finals held at West Texas A&M University on March 24 and 26: Beginner-Katie Daniels, Intermediate-Becca Garrett, Novice-Alex Spratt, Advanced-Edson Varela, Open Horsemanship-Krista Rodney, and Open Reining- Brittany Abernathy.
“I am very excited for the success we had in the last few shows,” said Amanda Burrows, equestrian head coach. “I want to thank everyone for all of their incredible support throughout our season!”
SATURDAY RESULTS
HIGH POINT TEAM
HIGH-POINT
Brittany Abernathy
BEGINNER
First - Kyle Smith
Fourth - Toni Morgan
Sixth - Sam Clayton
INTERMEDIATE II
First - Becca Garrett
Second - Lyndsey Harvey
Third - Cole Enloe
Fourth - Cheyenne Lindsey
Fifth - Kristan Hamilton
NOVICE
Second - Emily Haak
Third - Karli Jones
Fourth - Sydney Schafter
Fifth - J.T. Morris
Seventh - Meredith Taylor
ADVANCED
First - Alex Spratt
Second - Andrea Althoff
OPEN
First - Brittany Abernathy
Second - Ashley Aden
Third - Taylor Carpenter
Third - Krista Rodney
Fourth - Trish Meyer
Sixth - Mattie Lemmons
REINING
First - Brittany Abernathy
Third - Krista Rodney
