NEO Equestrian Claims Regional Title

The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) Equestrian Team was named the Regional Champion after competing in Springfield Missouri over the weekend. Following the success of the NEO A&M Intercollegiate Horse Show the weekend before, NEO added to their overall point total by earning High-Point Team at Saturday’s show, which closed out the regular season. The regional competition took place on Sunday and fifteen NEO riders competed.

Brittany Abernathy was named the Open High-Point Rider on Saturday after she finished first in Horsemanship and first in Reining. Abernathy was also named High-Point Regional Champion and has earned an entry at the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA) National Competition in Lexington, Ky. The team also enjoyed several other first place finishes during Saturday’s competition including Kyle Smith, who earned first in the Beginner class, Becca Garrett, who earned first in the Intermediate II class, and Alex Spratt, who earned first in the Advanced class. Six riders will now advance to the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association Semi-Finals held at West Texas A&M University on March 24 and 26: Beginner-Katie Daniels, Intermediate-Becca Garrett, Novice-Alex Spratt, Advanced-Edson Varela, Open Horsemanship-Krista Rodney, and Open Reining- Brittany Abernathy.

“I am very excited for the success we had in the last few shows,” said Amanda Burrows, equestrian head coach. “I want to thank everyone for all of their incredible support throughout our season!”

SATURDAY RESULTS

HIGH POINT TEAM

HIGH-POINT

Brittany Abernathy

BEGINNER

First - Kyle Smith

Fourth - Toni Morgan

Sixth - Sam Clayton

INTERMEDIATE II

First - Becca Garrett

Second - Lyndsey Harvey

Third - Cole Enloe

Fourth - Cheyenne Lindsey

Fifth - Kristan Hamilton

NOVICE

Second - Emily Haak

Third - Karli Jones

Fourth - Sydney Schafter

Fifth - J.T. Morris

Seventh - Meredith Taylor

ADVANCED

First - Alex Spratt

Second - Andrea Althoff

OPEN

First - Brittany Abernathy

Second - Ashley Aden

Third - Taylor Carpenter

Third - Krista Rodney

Fourth - Trish Meyer

Sixth - Mattie Lemmons

REINING

First - Brittany Abernathy

Third - Krista Rodney