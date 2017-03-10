PSU Spring Career Day continues to grow

The Labor Department reported this morning that U.S. employers added 235,000 jobs in February and the employment rate dropped to 4.7 percent. It’s a vast improvement since the depth of the recession and that’s good news for Pittsburg State University students who are looking for full-time jobs or summer internships.

One place the brighter employment picture is evident is in the number of companies and organizations that have signed up to meet Pitt State students at Spring Career Day, hosted by the Office of Career Services, on Tuesday, March 14, in the Robert W. Plaster Center.

So far, nearly 150 companies and organizations have reserved booths for the event, which has doubled in size since 2015.

According to Mindy Cloninger, director of PSU’s Office of Career Services, the opening of the Plaster Center has allowed the university to accommodate all of the companies and organizations that wish to participate.

“It’s great not to have to turn anyone away,” Cloninger said. “Having so many employers in one location means more opportunities for students.”

Spring Career Day is open to all majors and all classifications. At the event, students network with employers and learn about opportunities available in a variety of fields. In addition to full-time professional positions, Spring Career Day also targets experiential learning opportunities and internships.