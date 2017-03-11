Pittsburg Residents Vote Early on Bond Issue

Pittsburg residents will decide whether or not to pass a USD 250 school bond this week but plenty of people were out casting their ballots early this weekend. These types of elections, where there’s only 1 question on the ballot, typically have a lower voter turnout. The Crawford County Clerk Don Pyle says 250 people voted on Friday and he expected that many to vote today.

"Evidently the school district thought it was important enough to put it back on the ballot this soon after they did it earlier, obviously they changed and learned a lot of things from their election last year and tried to figure out what their patrons want…it’s important to any community the schools are kind of, dictate how the community grows and goes,” says Pyle.

The $31 million bond is significantly lower than the bond that failed last year and will fund renovations and add storm shelters to the schools in the district.

“I feel like school issues are things that even though I’m a senior citizen, I have no one in school anymore, are things that need to be supported,” says resident JoAnne Beezley. She’s hoping the bond will pass to provide a safer environment for students.

"The kids do need the storm shelter. Had that tornado gone through Joplin on a school day, I would've lost my son who was a teacher there,” she says.

Early voting in person is also available at the County Clerk's Office at the courthouse in Girard until noon on Monday. All of the usual Pittsburg polling places will be open on Tuesday.

