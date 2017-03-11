Classical Voice Competition Held at PSU

10 college students from all over Kansas competed as finalists in a classical voice competition at Pitt State today. It is the first year of the Barbara Rondelli Kansas Statewide Classical Voice Competition. It’s established through a gift from PSU alumna Barbara Rondelli, internationally recognized for her classical singing.

Each student performed for 15 minutes with 3 judges from around the country scoring the performance. A few of the competitors are students at PSU and they say there’s a lot thought behind each song.

“You're thinking about what are my hands doing, what is my breath doing, did I shape that word properly? You're thinking about all of these things but you have to look effortless and like you're only thinking about the feeling and the mood of it,” says Mara Knight, a PSU senior.

A master control operator at KOAM and FOX14 Lance Behning was also one of the finalists.

“Little minute things will effect technique or how you pronounce the words, the language is obviously important, you don't want to butcher some other language and just the different aspects there’s more to it than just going out there,” says Behning.

A winner for each vocal category was selected. They were awarded a $1,500 prize.