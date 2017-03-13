Labette Center for Mental Health Services Announces Care and Compassion Award Winners

Labette Center for Mental Health Services (LCMHS) is pleased to announce the recipients from the seventh annual Care and Compassion Awards, announced in a banquet held on Saturday March 11th, 2017 at the Parsons VFW.
The Care and Compassion Awards Banquet was an evening centered on recognizing individuals who go above and beyond to show care and compassion to others. With over 100 guests attending, Labette Center was honored to be able to recognize these individuals. A total of six awards were presented throughout the evening.
Labette Center received fourteen nominations for the Awards, which were independently reviewed and judged prior to the banquet. The recipients of this year’s Awards are:
Kurt Friess
Joy Hoffman
Becky Hunn
Margo Moore
Barbara Mosier
Stacy Smith
“Each year that we are able to provide this event, we are reminded of all the wonderful individuals in our community that go above and beyond to show care and compassion to others around them.” LCMHS Executive Director Matthew Atteberry said. “It is an honor for us to be able to recognize them again this year.”
For a full list of nominees, and to read the recipient’s stories, visit Labette Center’s website at www.lcmhs.com
During the evening, Labette Center also recognized employees for years of service with the agency. Those honored were:
Jonathan Tower, CMA– 10 years
Mark Gardner, A/D Therapist – 10 years
Don Erskin, Maintenance – 15 years
Susan Lynch, Attendant Care – 20 years
Mark Mikel, Therapist – 25 years
Tom Schibi, Team Leader – Adult Case Management – 25 years
Jack Flynn, Board Member – 30 years
Jean McCandless, Board Member – 30 years
Labette Center for Mental Health Services provides a full range of mental health and substance abuse services to clients of all ages, and works closely with local agencies to provide the best care possible. The professionals at LCMHS work tirelessly to create hope and opportunities for life change by providing education, support, consultation, and therapeutic behavioral health services to the people and communities of Labette County.
