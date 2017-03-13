2017 Lake Life is Grand Quilt Show - July 21st-22nd

2017 Lake Life is Grand Quilt Show - July 21st from 9-5 & July 22nd from 9-4.

Theme: "Lake Life is Grand".

Sponsored in part by the Grove Convention & Tourism Bureau.

Facts about the Grand Lake O' the Cherokees Quilt Guild

The Guild was established in 1976. This is an organization to bring quilters together to share, enjoy, teach and learn the art of quilting. The Guild logo is the "Sailboat". The Guild is an organization whose main purpose is to promote the art of quilt making. Classes and programs in all aspects of quilt making are offered. The Guild further contributes generously to a variety of charitable projects in our area.

Several years ago, the Guild adopted the "ConKerr Cancer Miles of Pillowcase Smiles" project, which donates brightly colored all cotton pillowcases to children as they are admitted into the children's hospitals in Tulsa and Oklahoma City for either cancer treatments or other life changing illnesses. To these children, the pillowcase is the only bright thing in a room full of sterile, scary machines. The case is theirs to take home with them. GLOC Quilt Guild has made over 25,000 cases. The Guild donated cases to the students of Sandy Hook Elementary School after that tragedy, and they also donated cases to the students of Moore, after that school was struck by a tornado. The Guild also has given cases to the Gatesway Foundation in Broken Arrow.

Guild members have made "Dignified Removal" quilts that have been given to Veterans' centers in Claremore and Norman for the removal of the remains when a veteran passes away. Former Gov. George Nigh was present at the presentation of a Dignified Removal quilt in Norman, OK, which was named in his honor. Eventually the Guild will give a Dignified Removal quilt to all State Veteran's Centers in Oklahoma.

Guild members make lap quilts for hospice patients and nursing homes. They make baby quilts and baby bibs for DHS. They have donated twin sized quilts to Manna House in Tulsa and 40 quilts were donated to the foster children programs in Delaware County. They sent quilts to Joplin after the tornado. They donated 150 hand made Christmas stockings for Abundant Blessings to give to their clients

The Guild meets at 10 a.m. the first Friday of the month in the Grove Community Center (City Hall). There is a short business meeting, a program, and either snacks or pot luck luncheon.