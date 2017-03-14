Labette County District Judge Robert J. Fleming to retire July 14th

Labette County District Judge Robert J. Fleming will retire July 14, after 21 years on the bench.

"It has been my honor and privilege to have served as a district court judge these past 21 years," Fleming said. "I consider the bench the pinnacle of the legal profession. I am grateful to have had the opportunity of service to the law and the people of Kansas, especially to those who live in the 11th judicial district. I am also grateful to the court staff in Labette County, to the judges I have had the privilege to work with and to my wife, Peggy, for the support all have given me."

Fleming was appointed district judge in the 11th judicial district in 1996. He graduated from Pittsburg State University and Washburn University School of Law. Before being appointed to the bench, he practiced law in Pittsburg for 28 years.

Fleming is currently a member of the Kansas Judicial Council, served on the Commission for Judicial Qualifications for 15 years, and was a member of the executive committee of the Kansas District Judges Association for seven years, including serving as president from 2007-2008.

Fleming's retirement plans include spending more time with his grandkids and mediation.