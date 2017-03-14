Quantcast

Blueberry Banana Coffee Cake

½ cup margarine, softened 1 cup sugar 3 eggs 1 cup soy sour cream

½ cup mashed banana

2 cups soy flour blend

1 teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon baking soda ¼ tsp salt 2 cups blueberries

Cream margarine and sugar in large bowl. Add eggs one at a time and beat until light and fluffy. Add sour cream and mashed banana. Combine the dry ingredients. Add half of dry ingredients and half of blueberries to the creamed mixture and stir to blend. Repeat with remaining flour mixture and blueberries. Stir only until combined. Spoon mixture into a 12-cup greased and floured fluted pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes or until wooden pick inserted comes out clean. Cool 20 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack. Serves 12.

Nutrition per serving (1 slice/112 g): 281 calories, 13 g fat, 2 g fiber, 3 g saturated fat, 3 trans fat, 37 g carbohydrates, 47 cholesterol, 368 mg sodium, 5 g protein, 3.41 mg vitamin C, 13 mg iron, 26 mg calcium

