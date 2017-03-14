Blueberry Banana Coffee Cake

Ingredients · 4 ears Sweet Corn · 2 whole Very Firm Avocados, Diced · 1/2 Red Onion, Diced · 2 Cloves of Garlic · 1/2 Jalapeno, Seeded and Finely Diced · 1/2 Red Bell Pepper, Seeded and Finely Diced · 1 whole Juice of Lime · Plenty of Chopped Cilantro · Salt to Taste · 1 Tablespoon Vinegar · 1 teaspoon Sugar (optional) Instructions Slice kernels off the corn, and combine it with all remaining ing...More >>
Ingredients · 4 ears Sweet Corn · 2 whole Very Firm Avocados, Diced · 1/2 Red Onion, Diced · 2 Cloves of Garlic · 1/2 Jalapeno, Seeded and Finely Diced · 1/2 Red Bell Pepper, Seeded and Finely Diced · 1 whole Juice of Lime · Plenty of Chopped Cilantro · Salt to Taste · 1 Tablespoon Vinegar · 1 teaspoon Sugar (optional) Instructions Slice kernels off the corn, and combine it with all remaining ing...More >>
½ cup margarine, softened 1 cup sugar 3 eggs 1 cup soy sour cream ½ cup mashed banana 2 cups soy flour blend 1 teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon baking soda ¼ tsp salt 2 cups blueberries Cream margarine and sugar in large bowl. Add eggs one at a time and beat until light and fluffy. Add sour cream and mashed banana. Combine the dry ingredients. Add half of dry ingredients and half of blueberries to the creamed mixture and stir to blend. Repeat with remaining ...More >>
½ cup margarine, softened 1 cup sugar 3 eggs 1 cup soy sour cream ½ cup mashed banana 2 cups soy flour blend 1 teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon baking soda ¼ tsp salt 2 cups blueberries Cream margarine and sugar in large bowl. Add eggs one at a time and beat until light and fluffy. Add sour cream and mashed banana. Combine the dry ingredients. Add half of dry ingredients and half of blueberries to the creamed mixture and stir to blend. Repeat with remaining ...More >>
½ cup margarine, softened 1 cup sugar 3 eggs 1 cup soy sour cream ½ cup mashed banana 2 cups soy flour blend 1 teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon baking soda ¼ tsp salt 2 cups blueberries Cream margarine and sugar in large bowl. Add eggs one at a time and beat until light and fluffy. Add sour cream and mashed banana. Combine the dry ingredients. Add half of dry ingredients and half of blueberries to the creamed mixture and stir to blend. Repeat with remaining ...More >>
½ cup margarine, softened 1 cup sugar 3 eggs 1 cup soy sour cream ½ cup mashed banana 2 cups soy flour blend 1 teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon baking soda ¼ tsp salt 2 cups blueberries Cream margarine and sugar in large bowl. Add eggs one at a time and beat until light and fluffy. Add sour cream and mashed banana. Combine the dry ingredients. Add half of dry ingredients and half of blueberries to the creamed mixture and stir to blend. Repeat with remaining ...More >>
· ½ cup soy flour · ½ cup oat flour · ¾ cup quick rolled oats · ½ teaspoon baking powder · ½ teaspoon baking soda · ½ teaspoon salt · ½ cup sugar · ? cup canola oil · ? cup vanilla soy milk · ½ teaspoon vanilla extract · 1 small banana, mashed · ¼ cup chopped, roasted, salted soybeans · ½ cup semisweet chocolate chip...More >>
· ½ cup soy flour · ½ cup oat flour · ¾ cup quick rolled oats · ½ teaspoon baking powder · ½ teaspoon baking soda · ½ teaspoon salt · ½ cup sugar · ? cup canola oil · ? cup vanilla soy milk · ½ teaspoon vanilla extract · 1 small banana, mashed · ¼ cup chopped, roasted, salted soybeans · ½ cup semisweet chocolate chip...More >>
Wednesday on KOAM Morning News... The Soy Lady stopped by with a recipe for manicotti.More >>
Wednesday on KOAM Morning News... The Soy Lady stopped by with a recipe for manicotti.More >>