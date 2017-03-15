Quantcast

140 College Heights High School Students Use Mission Week to Help Organizations

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

College Heights Christian high  school  students are not in class all this week. But they're not on spring break either. 
They're learning about missions by serving others.

High school students from College Heights handle some deep cleaning chores at the College View Manor living facility. They've worked here and at  Spring River Christian village  during missions week.

Kristi Roach, a staff member at College View Manor said, "They've been doing a lot of our windows, washing our baseboards, stuff like that, that we  just don't sometimes have enough time to do." She bragged about how polite the students were to the staff.

While students vacuumed and cleaned here,  others were working out of country in Panama, some in other states like Kentucky and 
others help with after school care  at the Neighborhood Lifehouse  in Joplin. Addie Houser is the director there. She said,"The kids love having high school students who can be so active with the games and  um theyre a lot of them so its more of a one on one ratio which is good for all the kids to be able to connect to  an older mentor in that way. 
 Houser added, "I think the kids look up to older students a lot. And that has been  so beneficial to see how they pray, how they treat each other,  just see that in action."

Junior Kyle Good said, "I love it. Its  so good. And  it doesnt. Like the people who you are helping may or may not know you're helping them but really on the inside you feel good about yourself and that you got to help other people."

Altogether about one hundred forty students take part in missions week.  They have it each of their four years in high school.

College Heights mission coordinator Sonya Wilkins said, We dont want to be selfish as Christians we are called to serve others. And that doesnt come naturally for most people.  Thats something we want to instill in our students. We want them to know there are other issues and other things going on outside of themselves."

Its  not just chores. One of the most rewarding things students say they  do during missions week is simply spend time with others."

Navy Thompson explained, "We can talk to them,  get them to talk,  make them  feel loved and wanted, to be important you know. They like us being here. Ive heard them say it makes them feel young again.  Thats really awesome to hear that from them."

 Some of the students return to organizations  theyve been exposed  to during missions week leading them to volunteer on a regular basis.

Kyle Good said he volunteered for a summer missions trip to the Dominican Republic after experiencing mission week.

 

