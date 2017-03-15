140 College Heights High School Students Use Mission Week to Help Organizations

College Heights Christian high school students are not in class all this week. But they're not on spring break either.

They're learning about missions by serving others.

High school students from College Heights handle some deep cleaning chores at the College View Manor living facility. They've worked here and at Spring River Christian village during missions week.



Kristi Roach, a staff member at College View Manor said, "They've been doing a lot of our windows, washing our baseboards, stuff like that, that we just don't sometimes have enough time to do." She bragged about how polite the students were to the staff.



While students vacuumed and cleaned here, others were working out of country in Panama, some in other states like Kentucky and

others help with after school care at the Neighborhood Lifehouse in Joplin. Addie Houser is the director there. She said,"The kids love having high school students who can be so active with the games and um they’re a lot of them so it’s more of a one on one ratio which is good for all the kids to be able to connect to an older mentor in that way.

Houser added, "I think the kids look up to older students a lot. And that has been so beneficial to see how they pray, how they treat each other, just see that in action."



Junior Kyle Good said, "I love it. It’s so good. And it doesn’t. Like the people who you are helping may or may not know you're helping them but really on the inside you feel good about yourself and that you got to help other people."



Altogether about one hundred forty students take part in missions week. They have it each of their four years in high school.



College Heights mission coordinator Sonya Wilkins said, “We don’t want to be selfish as Christians we are called to serve others. And that doesn’t come naturally for most people. That’s something we want to instill in our students. We want them to know there are other issues and other things going on outside of themselves."



It’s not just chores. One of the most rewarding things students say they do during missions week is simply spend time with others."



Navy Thompson explained, "We can talk to them, get them to talk, make them feel loved and wanted, to be important you know. They like us being here. I’ve heard them say it makes them feel young again. That’s really awesome to hear that from them."



Some of the students return to organizations they’ve been exposed to during missions week leading them to volunteer on a regular basis.

Kyle Good said he volunteered for a summer missions trip to the Dominican Republic after experiencing mission week.



