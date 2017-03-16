City and baseball entities reach compromise settlement agreement

As a result of mediation between the parties and their representatives, a compromise settlement agreement has been reached whereby all the parties have agreed to mutually release each other from any and all claims stemming from the various leases and agreements entered into between the baseball entities and the City of Joplin.

The City will pay to Charter Sports, LLC a sum of $25,000 for a Warranty Deed transferring three pieces of property which are part of the parking lots adjacent to the stadium and that the current lawsuit filed in the Circuit Court of Jasper County, Missouri will be dismissed with prejudice each party to bear their own costs.

This settlement was entered into between the parties after a full discussion and consideration of all of the various issues involved including what was recognized to be the significant expense to be incurred by all parties in moving forward with the litigation.

Petition: City of Joplin vs Blasters PDF