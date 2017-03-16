Joplin Habitat for Humanity Reacts to President Trump's Budget Proposal

President Trump has unveiled the outline of the budget he plans to submit to Congress. The President is calling for a $54 billion boost in military spending, and a budget hike for the Department of Homeland Security.

At the same time, it would slash the budgets of some federal agencies such as the State Department and EPA. Other programs set to lose funding include the National Endowment for the Arts, legal aid for the poor, and low-income heating assistance.

The budget proposal calls for the elimination of some other programs helping low income families.

Nickole Uitts wore her favorite shirt today. Habitat for Humanity is close to her heart.

"They're my family now," says Uitts.

The organization sold her a home last April with a no interest loan.

"It's a brand new home that I could never have afforded," says Uitts.

It's been a big change from the apartment where Uitts and her two sons used to live.

"Had mold. It wasn't good, and my boys were scared. They didn't sleep in their rooms, they slept in the living room," says Uitts.

Habitat for Humanity used only federal grant money to pay for the construction of Uitts home and 17 others in the Joplin area, built since 2010.

"That's 18 families, without that funding, who wouldn't have a home right now," says Barbie Huff with the Joplin Habitat for Humanity.

President Trump wants to eliminate several economic assistance programs; financial help, for low income families, with buying a home and paying utilities for that home.

"Totally cutting those programs, rather than thinking about how can we do better with this budget, how can we maybe tighten the belt a little bit," says Huff. "We're looking at dozens and dozens of programs they want to completely cut from the budget."

"I think it needs to be cut somewhere else," says Uitts.

...Someway, somehow, say both Uitts and Habitat for Humanity workers.

Uitts wants to write a letter to lawmakers, saying what's at stake is so much more than money; it's workers at Habitat for Humanity, and similar organizations.

"I do love them. They mean a lot to me," says Uitts.

President Trump has defended cuts to low income financial help programs, saying the programs are not "well targeted" to the poorest populations and have "not demonstrated results."