Local Drug/Alcohol Recovery Program Marks 1st Graduation and Move to Bigger Space



Many people addicted to drugs or alcohol who end up in jail rejoin the community in a few years or even months. They may have served time but often their addictions still exist. On Thursday in Carthage one residential recovery program marked a milestone.

“You’ve done an amazing job and it’s been an honor and a thrill working with you.” Words of praise from Laura Lindsey to Mary Thorn, the first graduate of the Broken and Redeemed Women’s Recovery program.



Thorn said, "It feels kind of weird. I’m a role model for everybody. I gave them something to look forward to doing and maybe they’ll follow in my footsteps and graduate as well. Because if I can do it, anybody can do it. I was a hot mess."



She was addicted to opiates and meth. She came here from jail and spent one year in the faith based program. Founder, Laura Lindsey said, "It’s just wonderful. We just passed that one year mark of being open and she’s the first one to graduate. And she’s just done amazing and it’s been amazing to watch her grow, to see her be able to not go back into her addiction even mentally and psychologically. It was exciting.”



Mary is just one sign of the program's success. It’s moved to a new home in Carthage. Donated by a couple from Standing on the Rock church, where Lindsey is a member, renovations are still underway. After the new kitchen, a second story wall will go down, expanding a bedroom and adding a classroom. The more than three acres of property offer a respite for those fighting drug or alcohol addiction.



“We have different trails we can walk on. We have a place to walk,” said Lindsey. “As opposed to when we were in Webb city, we were literally on black top and concrete all the time and people were always looking at the girls and saying mean things as they’d drive by calling them addicts. And here it’s so peaceful there’s so much peace here, " she said.



An addition on the north end of the house will add multiple showers and bathroom stalls for the women. The extra space will help the program to grow.



Lindsey explained, "We want to get to twenty, where we can have the capacity of twenty. Right now, I believe, we're at twelve."



Mary is moving out making space for one more right away. She came here an atheist but leaves here a changed person.

Lindsey said, "She's learned to cope with how to say no and how to be very guarded."

And Mary said, "Whenever I’ve had my worst days, all I can do is I say God please help me. And I’ve made it through, everyday made it through."



Broken and Redeemed is a non-profit and operates on donations.

It's one of just three residential recovery programs in the Joplin and Jasper county area. And works with drug and alcohol t