McDonald County Woman Sentenced For 2015 Murder; Defense Files Appeal

5/15/17: According to McDonald County Attorney Bill Dobbs Patricia Halverson was sentenced to 10 years Department of Corrections on attempted murder and 3 years Department of Corrections for Armed Criminal Action. However she was not taken into custody at sentencing hearing because the defense has filed for an appeal and she will not serve time until the appeal process is complete.

# # #

Press Release (5/15/17): A sentencing hearing was held today before the Honorable Calvin Holden in the case of Patricia "Trish" Halverson. Halverson was convicted of Attempted Murder in the second degree and armed criminal action on March 18, 2017 following a bench trial held in Newton County.

At the sentencing hearing, the Court overruled the motion for new trial filed by the defendant.

Ms. Halverson was sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections on the charge of Attempted Murder, and sentenced to 3 years in the

Department of Corrections on the charge of armed criminal action.

Judge Holden granted Halverson an appeal bond over the objection of Prosecutor Bill Dobbs. Ms. Halverson will remain free on bond during the pendency of an appeal.

# # #

A 43-year-old McDonald County woman was found guilty today of attempted murder in the 2nd degree and armed criminal action following a trial before the Honorable Calvin Holden, a Circuit Judge from Greene County. The one day trial was held in Newton County on a change of venue.

Bill Dobbs, McDonald County Prosecuting Attorney, stated that Patricia M. Halverson shot her husband, Al “Doc” Halverson, at their residence on New Bethel Road, Anderson, on the afternoon of December 1, 2015. Doc Halverson suffered a gunshot wound to the right temporal region of his head, with the bullet traveling through the upper palate and lodging in the lower left jaw.

Investigators from both the McDonald County and Newton County Sheriff’s departments interviewed Ms. Halverson multiple times during the investigation. Throughout the investigation, Ms. Halverson maintained that she did not shoot her husband, but consistently stated that she and the victim were the only persons present at the residence at the time of the shooting.

At trial, investigators reconstructed the events at the time of the attempted murder. According to testimony, Deputy Halverson had come home at the end of his shift, walked his dog, talked with his wife, and settled into his chair to take a nap. Deputy Halverson testified that he was wakened by “an explosion in [his] mouth” and realized he was bleeding from his nose and mouth. At that time Patricia Halverson called 9-1-1 and rendered aid by bringing the victims towels with which he covered his face.

Paramedics Shelby Turner and Donnie LeMasters testified that the victim was conscious and responsive at the scene, and was asked if he had “done this to himself”, to which Deputy Halverson responded “no”.

During trial, Patricia Halverson was asked by her attorney “…did you shoot Doc Halverson?” Patricia Halverson responded, “yes, I did”. Ms. Halverson claimed that she had not been able to remember what had occurred for over a week after the shooting, but that she realized now that the injuries to her husband was caused by and “accidental discharge” of a 9 mm handgun when she was going outsider to shoot an armadillo in the yard.

Judge Holden determined that claim to be unbelievable.

Ms. Halverson will be sentenced on May 15, 2017.