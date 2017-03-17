Block 22 Project Construction to Begin on March 20th

Construction will begin on the Block 22 Project on Monday, March 20, 2017. The sidewalks on the north side of 4 th Street from Broadway to the alley on both the East and West sides of Broadway will be closed to pedestrians. The parking stalls on East and West 4th Street in this area will be barricaded as well.

The intersection of 4th and Broadway will remain open to traffic however, please approach the intersection with caution while watching for workers, pedestrians and other motorists while this work is being performed.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at 231-4100