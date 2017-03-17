MSSU Tuition to Increase

State funding cuts in Missouri are having a big impact on Missouri Southern's budget and now, students will have to pay a little more to make up for some of those cuts.

The only thing that stands between Luke Bobbett and spring break is an hour of studying and 1 last class. But his spring break is simply a week where he can work without having to balance it with classes, saving up more money to pay for tuition.

“I kind of wanted to do it myself, not have anybody help me because it gives me a sense of responsibility,” says the MSSU freshman.

He says a theater scholarship covers some of the cost but that it also comes with the responsibility of auditioning for, and likely being in, every school production. That leaves less time for his job and school work.

“It can be difficult, sometimes not sleeping, sometimes staying up until 2 or 3 in the morning trying to get stuff done,” says Bobbett.

That may be more difficult next semester. The Board of Governors voted to raise tuition 2.1 percent next fiscal year. The increase will help make up for funding cuts.

“We were cut $1.7 million this fiscal year that ends June 30, and then the proposal is for $2.2 million to be taken out of our budget next year which is about 9 percent [of the school’s budget]," says Alan Marble, MSSU President.

Out of state tuition will be $366.74 per credit hour and in state tuition will go up to $183.37 per credit hour, a $5 increase which for a full academic schedule, will add up. That’s something that raises concerns for Bobbett.

“It’s a little scary, things are kind of hard right now money wise so making tuition go up is going to make things a little more difficult,” he says.

Marble also says even with the tuition hike, Southern continues to have one of the lowest tuition rates in the state and with more cuts expected, he can't rule out another increase.