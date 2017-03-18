What to do with kids during spring break...

Kids are certainly looking forward to a week off of school but parents may want to fill their days with activities other than video games or watching TV.



The "peep passport" brings families to several different destinations throughout the region. Each child will get a stamp in their passport after answering a few questions about what they learned.

Chris Pistole with the Wildcat Glades and Audubon Center explained, "Some of the sights that they can go visit of course here, also the Missouri Department of Conservation office that's right next door so they kind of get two for one, with one visit out here to Wildcat park. But also Prairie State park, Roaring River State park, they can also go visit the Neosho National Fish hatchery, George Washington Carver National Monument and the Southeast Kansas nature center in Galena." Wildcat Glades is also offering a hike to celebrate the first day of spring.

Participants will learn different signs of the season. Pistole said, "There are frogs that are singing now. There are birds that are starting to arrive so there are a lot of signs of spring and its a fun opportunity for families to get outside."

For parents that may have to work, Spiva Art Center will take the kids for a few hours each day.

Jordan Murdock Thompson with Spiva said, "It's a good way to get out into the public and also get a little creative and get all of that energy that gets built up, out in a creative way." A recycling art based camp will be held the 20th through the 24th.

Students will re-purpose recycled items like tin cans and oatmeal boxes into art projects learning about sustainability along the way.Thompson said, "Facts that they can learn about recycling metals and what kinds of things they have to do to sort it out and where they have to go to recycle those things."

All ways to keep kids busy and learning even when they're out of school.

The exhibits and programs at Wildcat Glades and other state parks are free.

The Spiva camp is $35 for the week and pre-registration is required.