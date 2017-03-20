Joplin City Clerk Receives 2017 Outstanding City Clerk Award

Joplin City Clerk, Barbara Hogelin, was presented with the prestigious Missouri City Clerks and Finance Officers Association’s 2017 Outstanding City Clerk Award at the annual MoCCFOA Spring Institute banquet held in Columbia, Missouri on March 15, 2017. The purpose of the Outstanding City Clerk Award is to recognize a city clerk or finance officer who has demonstrated outstanding service and commitment to their municipality, community and professional organization.

City Manager, Sam Anselm, submitted a nomination application for Ms. Hogelin that was reviewed with 6 other nominations for this year’s Outstanding City Clerk Award. A four-member panel of judges, including the Kansas CCFOA President, a Missouri Municipal League representative, and two prior recipients of the award, voted to bestow this honor upon Barbara.

Barbara is a member of the Southwest Division of MoCCFOA. She has served on various division, state and international city clerk committees and has served as President of Missouri City Clerks & Finance Officers Association in 2005-2006.

MoCCFOA President, Betty Montaño, said “I am so proud of Barb Hogelin. To achieve the recognition of Outstanding City Clerk is an honor not achieved by many. Barb is well recognized for her unwavering commitment to Joplin as its City Clerk and the MoCCFOA members. She is known for her ability to mentor newer City Clerks so they may achieve their goals in public service”.

Barbara has earned the designation of Missouri Professional City Clerk, which is the highest level of educational achievement for a city clerk in Missouri in 2004 and the designation of Master Municipal Clerk from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks in 2006.

Barbara has been with the City of Joplin for almost 24 years of service. Prior to becoming City Clerk on October 21, 1997, she served as Deputy City Clerk.

Some of the things she has accomplished as City Clerk, she has received a grant to renovate a city building to become the Archive Center to store records in a clean, dry and safe place that will allow Joplin future leaders an easy reference to their forefathers’ actions and work. She raised money to install the Joplin City Seal in the main lobby of the newly acquired Newman Department Store to be used as the City Hall. She also organizes the decorating the windows of the building in nostalgic themes for the holidays which won

The Joplin community has also benefited from Barbara’s many contributions to the Lady Ambassadors, Bright Christmas Dreamers Collectors Club, Soroptimist Club, Women’s Club of Joplin, Environmental Task Force of Jasper and Newton Counties, Leadership Joplin Chamber of Commerce, Joplin Chamber of

Commerce Vision 20/20 and Disney Leader Institute. By serving on these groups, she has helped raise thousands of dollars for various organizations and helped organize several community events.

“Her fun, friendly, and enthusiastic personality are just icing on the cake of her many other qualifications” Mr. Anselm said.

Former Mayor and now the President Pro Tem of the Missouri State Senate, Ron Richard, her greatest fan, has described her as bringing “CLASS” to Joplin City Hall and she will leave a great legacy when she retires.

The MoCCFOA is a professional organization of municipal clerks and finance officers who have united together to assist members in the performance of their job responsibilities and promote the professional development of its members for the betterment of the public and municipalities they serve. This organization sponsors certification programs and provides support to its members for the purpose of imparting standards of quality and integrity to the profession.