Vandalism at the Paradise Cemetery

JASPER COUNTY, MISSOURI -

On 03-17-2017 it was reported to our agency that multiple headstones were knocked over and damaged at the Paradise Cemetery, which is located at the intersection of Baseline Blvd. and Interstate 49, just south of Jasper, MO. 15 headstones were damaged.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Detective Paul Ayres at 417-358-8177, ext. 1298; or the TIPS hotline at 417-358-8477 (TIPS).

