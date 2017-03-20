Crash In SEK Claims One Life

A 38 year old female was killed in a single vehicle crash 10 mile north of Fort Scott. The accident occurred at 9:37 Friday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Jennifer Shaw, of Pleasanton, KS, was the passenger of the southbound on U69 when the driver's side rear tire blew out. The driver, Austin Faulkner, of Kansas City, KS, lost control over the vehicle and went into the west ditch. The vehicle rolled two times and Shaw was ejected.

Shaw, 38, passed away from her injuries. Faulkner was wearing a safety restraint and was not injured.

Bourbon County Sheriff's Office notified next of kin.