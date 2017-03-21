Stolen property recovered, two arrested after citizen provides valuable information

Charges have been filed against two Vernon County Residents for felony stealing and 1st degree trespassing. Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher said in a statement Tuesday morning that deputies received valuable information from a resident over the weekend leading deputies to the location of a large amount of stolen property and the identification of a suspect. During the investigation, deputies were able to identify a second suspect and recover additional stolen items. Mosher said detectives have been in contact with the owners of the stolen property that is linked to multiple burglary cases.

The suspects have been identified as 28 year-old Suspect #1 of rural Nevada, and 20 year-old Suspect #2 of Nevada. Mosher said Suspect #2, and Suspect #1 are being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $5,500 cash only bond.