Crowder College Hosts Ceremony for Newly Remodeled Hickey Building

WEBB CITY, MISSOURI -

Crowder College Board members, Administrators, and employees welcomed the community as an official ribbon cutting was held at the newly remodeled Larry and Virginia Hickey building on the Webb City campus.

The Hickey building was originally the Webb City Armory which was a gift to the college in 1997 and was to accommodate 250 students. Since that time the college has grown to have as many as almost 1000 students in a semester. The building of Dawson-Spencer Hall provided relief and the opportunity to remodel the Hickey building. The remodel included updating classrooms, student commons area, restrooms, bookstore, and office space.

“It took collaboration of many people to make this happen,” stated Dr. Jennifer Methvin, Crowder College President, as she addressed the donors and crowd.

Funding for the project was a 50/50 match from the state with the Crowder College Foundation finding donors for the $750,000 project.

