NEO’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Inducts 68 Students

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College’s (NEO), Mu chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) inducted the new class into the prestigious international honor society in a ceremony that took place on March 20. The keynote speaker for the evening was Ms. McKenzie Nygren, chair of the NEO Agriculture Department. Nygren told students that each accomplishment builds upon the last; things as simple as learning to tie their shoes were accomplishments that led each student to being inducted into PTK.

To gain admittance into PTK, students must complete at least 12 hours of courses and maintain a 3.5 grade point average. Through their membership in PTK, students will have access to scholarships and service opportunities.

Students who were inducted during the ceremony:

Josie Albertini

Myranda Alford

Andrea Althoff

Tony Ayres

Christopher Bentley

Blake Berryhill

McKinley Blassingame

Blake Bowers

Alexandria Brinson

Brandy Brogdon

Charity Burdette

Krista Callantine

Anna Carpenter

Emma Charleston

Courtney Condit

Tycia Conner

Mackenzie David

Danielle Derwin

Hannah Dinesen

Lane Donaho

Kory Eden

Bree Elliott

Haylee Fields

Morgan Fleming

Sydney Hackwell

Michaela Haddox

Jared Hand

Alexandra Harman

Timothy Hart

Lyndsey Harvey

Clint Howard

Rhea Hughes

Austin Jackson

Hunter King

Kyle Kuebler

Kyle Larose

Whitney Lawson

Patrick Lockhart

Yiyang Lu

Nicole Y Mangold

Karson Maple

Myla Miller

Toni Morgan

Chance Myers

Sarah Oerly

Victoria Olger

Destiny Parrett

Maggie Porter

Wenceslao Ramirez

Tanner Reed

Mason Rickner

Kevin Roy

Patricia Scott

Dalaney Seamon

Camrin Sellers

Hunter Southerland

Austyne Stanger

Addison Stelle

Holly Swearingen

Corbett Taylor

Thaddeus Towle

Colton Wagner

Victoria Warren

Eric Werline

Dayton Williams

Korey Wilson

Annissa Yeager

Jessica Yeater

The Mu chapter on the NEO campus is very involved in both campus activities and off-campus events. The chapter was recently acknowledged for successfully maintaining its Five-Star status for several years. The Mu chapter of PTK was the first established outside of Missouri.

To learn more about PTK, contact Ms. LaShawna Powers at Lashawna.powers@neo.edu or Rob Rea at Rob.Rea@neo.edu.