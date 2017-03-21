NEO’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Inducts 68 Students

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College’s (NEO), Mu chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) inducted the new class into the prestigious international honor society in a ceremony that took place on March 20. The keynote speaker for the evening was Ms. McKenzie Nygren, chair of the NEO Agriculture Department. Nygren told students that each accomplishment builds upon the last; things as simple as learning to tie their shoes were accomplishments that led each student to being inducted into PTK.
To gain admittance into PTK, students must complete at least 12 hours of courses and maintain a 3.5 grade point average. Through their membership in PTK, students will have access to scholarships and service opportunities.
Students who were inducted during the ceremony:
Josie Albertini
Myranda Alford
Andrea Althoff
Tony Ayres
Christopher Bentley
Blake Berryhill
McKinley Blassingame
Blake Bowers
Alexandria Brinson
Brandy Brogdon
Charity Burdette
Krista Callantine
Anna Carpenter
Emma Charleston
Courtney Condit
Tycia Conner
Mackenzie David
Danielle Derwin
Hannah Dinesen
Lane Donaho
Kory Eden
Bree Elliott
Haylee Fields
Morgan Fleming
Sydney Hackwell
Michaela Haddox
Jared Hand
Alexandra Harman
Timothy Hart
Lyndsey Harvey
Clint Howard
Rhea Hughes
Austin Jackson
Hunter King
Kyle Kuebler
Kyle Larose
Whitney Lawson
Patrick Lockhart
Yiyang Lu
Nicole Y Mangold
Karson Maple
Myla Miller
Toni Morgan
Chance Myers
Sarah Oerly
Victoria Olger
Destiny Parrett
Maggie Porter
Wenceslao Ramirez
Tanner Reed
Mason Rickner
Kevin Roy
Patricia Scott
Dalaney Seamon
Camrin Sellers
Hunter Southerland
Austyne Stanger
Addison Stelle
Holly Swearingen
Corbett Taylor
Thaddeus Towle
Colton Wagner
Victoria Warren
Eric Werline
Dayton Williams
Korey Wilson
Annissa Yeager
Jessica Yeater
The Mu chapter on the NEO campus is very involved in both campus activities and off-campus events. The chapter was recently acknowledged for successfully maintaining its Five-Star status for several years. The Mu chapter of PTK was the first established outside of Missouri.
To learn more about PTK, contact Ms. LaShawna Powers at Lashawna.powers@neo.edu or Rob Rea at Rob.Rea@neo.edu.
