Robertson Named MIAA Softball Pitcher of the Week

Robertson Named MIAA Softball Pitcher of the Week

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Pittsburg State junior Emmie Robertson has been named the MIAA Pitcher of the Week after a strong outing in the MWSU Hy-Vee Classic last weekend. 

Robertson pitched in all six games of the tournament, finishing the weekend with a 3-0 record and a 0.00 ERA. She gave up only seven hits and one run, which was unearned. Two of her three wins were shut outs. She struck out 26 batters in 23.2 total innings pitched on the weekend, while giving up only six walks. 

Robertson started the weekend with a 2-0, one-hit win over Winona State. She struck out 11 in that game. She pitched limited inning in Friday's second game and both games on Saturday before returning to start on Sunday. She earned both wins on Sunday, the first a 1-0 victory over Minnesota State-Mankato, a team that is receiving votes in the NFCA Coaches Poll. She finished the weekend with a 4-1 win over Augustana. 

Robertson is 15-3 on the season and has a 0.89 ERA. She has struck out 143 batters in 117.2 innings while walking only 27. She is holding opponents to a .175 batting average.

The Gorillas are currently 22-8 on the season. The team will take on Missouri Southern in four games this week. The team will play a doubleheader in Joplin on Friday and 2 and 4 p.m., then return home on Saturday for a doubleheader, also at 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday is Pitt State Softball's annual Melanoma Awareness game. Dr. Youtsos and her staff from ReNu Medical & Spa will be doing FREE skin checks from Noon to 3:00 p.m. in the baseball/softball house. Pitt State athletics will be giving away sunscreen and hats while supplies last. Pitt State T-shirts will be on sale for $15 with all proceeds going to Melanoma Awareness.

