Ottawa Co. Sheriff Brings Back Tribal Deputation Agreement

Law enforcement in Ottawa County will be able to work as a team after commissioners approved a cross deputation agreement at their meeting this week.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says with a tight budget and low man power, they need help. That's why he worked to revive a deputation agreement with tribal police departments in the county.

“The tribal organizations have a lot of resources that we don't have due to budgeting, not only the man power but some of the tools that they use in the field to make our job easier,” says Sheriff Jeremy Floyd.

Full time officers with the Miami Nation Police, Wyandotte Nation Police, Eastern Shawnee Tribal Police and Quapaw Marshals will all be deputized under the Sheriff, meaning they can assist the department even if it's outside of their tribal jurisdiction.

“It allows us to speed up that response time or at least to get someone there to cover that call,” says Floyd.

Under this agreement Ken Murphy, the Wynadotte Nation Police Chief, will have his 9 full time officers patrolling more areas, something he says is a good thing.

“It’s all prevention. That’s why we have highly visible marked cars out, moving about the countryside so people know there’s protection out there and hopefully that’s a deterrence to criminals,” says Murphy.

All of the tribal police departments are on board with the deputation agreement.

“The tribes are community oriented and have always been that way and our tribal members live outside of our tribal areas as well so it’s a win, win for everyone involved,” says Murphy.

The Sheriff’s Department only has 15 full time deputies. Now, they'll gain 40 more at no cost to the county.

All of the officers that will be deputized under the sheriff's department meet the same standards as those hired by the department.

