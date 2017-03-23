Joint Agency Effort Puts Vehicle Theft Suspect in Jail

On March 22, 2017 Nevada Police were dispatched to Subway Sandwich at 2021 E Austin Blvd. for a vehicle theft in progress. It was reported to officers the suspect had stolen a pick-up and the victim was in the vehicle.

As officers began responding to the area it was reported the victim had jumped out of the vehicle around the Pilot Travel Center. Communications relayed to officers that the suspect vehicle went south bound on I-49. Nevada Officers started to search the area for the suspect and vehicle. A Vernon County Sheriff’s Deputy came into contact with the vehicle and attempted to stop it on I-49. The driver failed to stop for the deputy and a pursuit was initiated. One Nevada Police Detective continued toward the deputy for mutual aid.

The suspect traveled south on I-49 and took the Bellamy exit east bound on State Highway DD. Law enforcement continued to pursue the suspect and stolen vehicle until the suspect came to a stop on a county road and ran into a pasture on foot. Shortly after law enforcement was able to successfully take the suspect into custody without incident.

The suspect was transported to the Vernon County Jail once taken into custody. The vehicle was released back to the owner. The vehicle sustained heavy front end damage that was determined to have been caused from a crash with an embankment from where the vehicle was taken from.

The suspect has been identified as, 27 year old, Greenfield, Missouri resident, Alexander Morris.

Morris has been charged through the Vernon County Associate Court with the following charges:

Kidnapping, Felony D

Stealing a Motor Vehicle, Felony D

Leaving the scene of an accident-Property damage, Felony E

Assault 4th degree, Misdemeanor A

Driving while Revoked, Misdemeanor D

Morris was given a bond of $11,000 cash only.

Nevada Police Department would like to thank the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office for their help in the group effort to take the suspect into custody.

(Press Release via Nevada Police Department)