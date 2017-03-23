Local Newspapers to Reduce Print Days

Something not so positive for a total of 4 local newspapers. That'd be fewer publications printed each week. It's something publishers say is in response to the changes in the reading habits of customers.

The days of picking up and browsing through a newspaper may be behind us. 4 local papers all owned by GateHouse Media will soon cut the number of days they print issues.

“This has been a trend in the last 10 years or so and it really came about because of the disruption that came to our industry first from the internet and later from social media,” says Doug Anstaett, Executive Director of the Kansas Press Association.

Some readers say they simply don't need the paper.

“Anything that I need is online instead of reading the paper,” says Charlotte Smithson.

“I always have my phone with me, I always have my laptop with me so I can just type in their website and have everything right there in the palm of my hand,” says Morgan Woods.

The Pittsburg Morning Sun will no longer print a Saturday edition. The Carthage Press will be published just once a week on Wednesdays. The Miami News-Record and Neosho Daily News will each be published twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

“We feel that our communities will be better served by stronger, more robust editions filled with more local news," says Senior Group Publisher Jamey Honeycutt.

They will continue to post content on their websites 7 days a week, something experts say is the key to survival.

“The newspapers that are succeeding are the ones that are molding together the print edition and then filling in with what we call digital first news as it happens on their website,” says Anstaett.

An adaptation that is necessary because while the number of people who subscribe to newspapers has decreased, research shows more people are consuming news.

The changes will go into effect next month. Next week, subscribers will receive letters and each paper will publish articles to communicate said-changes.