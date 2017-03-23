New 360 Degree Camera at Joplin Fire Dept. Showing Benefits

There's a new high-tech tool being used at the Joplin Fire Department, thanks to money from the Joplin Firefighters Union and community events.

Here's one thing about life.

"The world that we operate in is a 360 degree environment," says Joplin Firefighter Captain Adam Grimes.

Here's one flat, 2D problem.

"Like we're filming now (our interview), it just seems me here. Can't see all the other stuff behind you," says Grimes.

So here's a solution.

"The camera will catch it," says Grimes.

This new 360 degree camera.

"Now you can see what we saw," says Grimes.

"It's awesome," says Joplin Fire Chief James Furgerson.

But the Joplin Fire Department's union doesn't buy stuff just because there's a cool factor involved; speaking about technology, anyway.

"As a training tool, I can't think of a better tool to use," says Furgerson.

It takes one second to press a button on this camera, suctioned to the front of a firetruck. Recording and critiques begin the moment emergency travel begins.

"We train our guys to 'read' the building," says Furgerson. "This is just another tool. Hey, this is what I saw, and this is what we felt the building was doing. This is why we attacked the fire the way we did."

A ladder truck should be parked nearest a burning building, just in case the ladder is needed. Maybe there's a way to more quickly situate all types of firetrucks at an emergency.

"We train on a daily basis," says Furgerson.

Besides all that, the Four States can better look, and better appreciate.

"Gives you a pretty good idea of what we do and what the environment is that we're operating in," says Grimes.

Before long, the next hottest technology will be 360 degree cameras on top of firefighter helmets.

The 360 degree cameras being used at the Joplin Fire Department right now will not be used on medical calls, to avoid recording any personal information.