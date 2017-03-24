Quantcast

Liberty Tax Service Funraiser In Memory of Nico & RJ - March 28t - KOAM TV 7

Liberty Tax Service Funraiser In Memory of Nico & RJ - March 28th-29th

Updated:
Spencer Nicodemus Spencer Nicodemus
Ronnie "RJ" Daniels Ronnie "RJ" Daniels
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Fundraiser in memory of Spencer "Nico" Nicodemus and Ronnie "RJ" Daniels

March 28th-29th 10 AM-6 PM

Liberty Tax Service will prepare any tax return free of charge in exchange for a donation. Donations will be split 50/50 to Nico's family and Project Graduation in RJ's name. 

    Connect2Culture Announces Inaugural Performing Arts Series Coming to Joplin in 2017 and 2018.

    Brooke Robinson Benefit - June 25th

    Just Off Broadway Theatre Camp enrollment now open

