Liberty Tax Service Funraiser In Memory of Nico & RJ - March 28th-29th

Connect2Culture (C2C), Joplin's community arts agency, announces its inaugural performing arts series at a press conference on Friday, June 16, 2017 inside Joplin Memorial Hall (212 West 8th Street). Connect2Culture’s inaugural performing arts series, Curtains Up, will bring national touring artists to Joplin in September and December of 2017 and February of 2018 to both Memorial Hall and the Joplin High School Performing Arts Center. “Bringing high quality nationa...

On Sunday June 25th from 12:00p-5:00p at Sidelines Sports Bar (1802 S Main Street) a benefit will be held with all proceeds going to the family of Brooke Nicolle Robinson. The event will include a silent auction, buffet style food service, comedy by Preston Lacey, live music, children’s activities, and refreshments. The location is 18th Street between Joplin Avenue and Main. This event will feature a 21+ area inside of Sidelines Sports Bar and a family friendly area outside of t...

Enrollment is now open for Just Off Broadway Summer Theatre, an intensive two-week workshop directed by award-winning theatre director Greg Shaw of Pittsburg High School and Pittsburg Community Theatre. The camp will be held Aug. 7 to 12 to Aug. 14-18. Past shows have included High School Musical Jr. and Legally Blonde Jr. This year's show will be All Shook Up, a musical comedy that includes hit tunes by Elvis. The camp is open to students from sixth through 10th grades and inc...

For decades, the Four State Farm Show has been a mecca to farmers and ranchers seeking to learn about the latest and greatest agricultural technology and equipment. Set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 21, 22 and 23, the Four State Farm Show will provide the agricultural community the opportunity to get a hands-on look at agricultural goods and services provided in the region — some which are not available on dealer lots and are exclusively seen at events such as this one....

The purpose of this camp is to focus on the basic fundamentals of Baseball. Catching, throwing, running, hitting and pitching. Players should bring their own equipment, drinks will be provided for the campers. Dates: June 5th, 6th, & 7th

