City of Pittsburg has Funds Available for Security Deposit Assistance

The City of Pittsburg, KS Community Development and Housing Department is accepting Security Deposit assistance applications at the Community Development and Housing Department located at 603 N. Pine St., and will continue to accept applications until all funds have been expended. The applicant must have a rental unit identified to be eligible for security deposit assistance, must meet all program eligibility requirements, and the housing rental unit must pass a Housing Quality Standards (HQS) inspection.

This program will provides ONLY security deposit assistance, up to $700 maximum per household, to qualified applicants within the city limits of Pittsburg. The income guidelines are as outlined:

These Tenant Based Rental Assistance Program funds come through the Kansas Housing Resource Corporation. The program allows organizations to provide security deposits for income eligible individuals and families. Questions regarding the program may be directed to the City of Pittsburg Community Development and Housing Department at 232-1210.