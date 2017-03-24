Preparing Home Insurance for Severe Weather Season

Storms are always a good reminder to have a plan in place and not just for what to do during severe weather. We are reminded to have a storm kit and know where to go for tornadoes but we also need to think about preparing for the aftermath of a bad storm.

For Stephen Jones, checking up on his insurance policy each year is a no brainer. As the skies darken and winds pick up, he's making sure his home and 5 rental properties are protected this tornado season.

“You never know when there’s a problem that would occur and you certainly don't want to lapse in insurance and have a time when you're not covered,” says Stephen Jones of Redings Mill.

Others doing the same are keeping insurance agents like Donald Gould busy. Most home owners policies will include the majority of potential damages but he encourages his clients to go over their policies each year as a precaution.

“Some policies don’t cover earth quakes some policies don’t cover floods so there has to be an endorsement or a policy written for those but there are also policies that may exclude coverage on a roof, or they might have a higher deductible,” says Gould, the owner of First Missouri Insurance.

He recommends knowing what that deductible is so that it can be budgeted for.

For renters, they may not be responsible for what happens to the structure of the home, but Gould says they still should consider getting renters insurance.

“When we went through the tornado there were a lot of people who were renting and they did not have renters insurance and they lost all of their personal possessions,” he says.

Which is why Jones suggests that all of his tenants get it. 3 of his rental properties were destroyed in 2011.

Of course everyone's hoping for a calm storm season but, “that's why they call in insurance, you just never know,” says Jones.

The insurance agent also suggests having a list of all of your possessions stored somewhere safe. That will make it easier to deal with the insurance company if homes are destroyed during storms.

