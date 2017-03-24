PSU to Hire Kim Anderson

Former UCM and Mizzou head coach Kim Anderson is returning to the MIAA to be the next head coach of the men's basketball team at PSU.

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State University will formally introduce Kim Anderson as the Gorillas' new men's basketball coach Monday (Mar. 27).



A welcome ceremony and press conference will be held at 11 a.m. (CDT) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the event.



Anderson served as head coach at the University of Missouri the past three seasons. Previously he coached 12 years at MIAA rival University of Central Missouri, leading the Mules to the 2014 NCAA Division II National Championship as well as two additional D2 Final Four appearances (2007, 2009) while compiling a 274-95 (.743) record at the school.



Anderson's first day on the job at Pitt State will be April 10.