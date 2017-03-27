Spring Forecast for Carterville: Continued Frustrations Over Flooding

A lot of people in Carterville say the forecast isn't looking good for them, in particular. City officials say there's flooding after heavy rains.

One resident says enough is enough.

"It's awful now," says Carterville resident Joann Stanley, who expects April showers to bring May garbage with flood waters.

"I've gotten used to it these past few years," says Stanley.

Stanley's "I've gotten used to it" doesn't come with being OK with it. She says when a storm water ditch in front of her home overflows, her yard, and many others across the City, turn into swamps.

"The supervisor for the water department said it was an act of nature," says Stanley. "It's not an act of nature. Never has been an act of nature. It's negligence,"

"It's prone to flooding," says Carterville Public Works Supervisor Mike Smith.

Smith says 60 percent of the City is prone to flooding because 60 percent of Carterville has no curb or gutter.

"We need a lot of curb and guttering, separate storm water system, to channel the water," says Smith.

Pipes would replace ditches. Reality would replace a dream. City officials narrow the estimated project cost to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"There are grants available, we're hoping" says Smith. "But we've not had any luck with grants, whatsoever."

Smith says wash any idea of negligence out of the picture. He says he's frustrated with the situation, too. Smith knows, though, a lot of frustration doesn't help the situation.

"With all the money going around the world, they should be able to fix this big situation for me," says Stanley.

City officials say they will continue looking for grant money, of course. In the meantime, they say the best thing they can do is maintain the storm water ditches by keeping them free from weeds and other debris. Carterville city officials have been documenting to the Department of Natural Resources how they've been trying to make the best out of what finances are available.

Besides flood waters, many residents say they worry about mosquitoes because of stagnant drainage ditch water.