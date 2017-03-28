Create the Official Maple Leaf Artwork Featuring the Theme – Carthage: 175 Years

Planning for the 51 st Annual Maple Leaf Festival, hosted by the Carthage Chamber of Commerce, is underway. This year’s theme will be Carthage: 175 Years. Committee Chair Jeanine Poe says “Carthage has a quartoseptcentennial’s worth of history, stories, and celebrations. We are excited to see not only how our business community and community will celebrate 175 years of Carthage history, but also share in their birthdays, anniversaries, and significant moments as well!”.

The planning committee is now accepting entries for the Maple Leaf Artwork Contest to select the official graphic design for the festival. The committee looks forward to artwork and float entries depicting this year’s theme. The selected art will be included in all coordinating marketing, including the official brochure, festival shirts and web marketing, for the annual city celebration set for October 2017 in Carthage. Parade entries, booth vendors, event contestants, and other Maple Leaf Festival participants are encouraged to incorporate the theme into all parts of this year’s festivities.

Guidelines for submitting artwork: