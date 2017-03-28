Crowder College Hosts Screening of Sundance-Selected Documentary, Most Likely to Succeed

On Thursday, April 6, 6pm in the Elsie Plaster Community Center Auditorium on the Crowder College campus in Neosho, the Crowder College Technical Education Center (CTEC) will take part in Most Likely to Succeed’s worldwide campaign to re-imagine education. The acclaimed film Most Likely to Succeed offers an inspiring look at what students and teachers are capable of—if we have the vision and courage to transform our schools. Directed by acclaimed documentarian Greg Whiteley, the film has been an official selection of two dozen of the world’s top film festivals, including Sundance, Tribeca, and AFI DOCS. It’s been featured at leading conferences on education, including ASU/GSV, SxSWedu, Harvard/GoldmanSachs, and NewSchools Venture Fund. Audience members call it the most compelling film ever done on the topic of school. In the past year, more than 2,300 communities have booked a screening of Most Likely to Succeed.

The purpose of this event is to foster meaningful discussion among educators, administrators, parents, and students about how current obstacles can be overcome and steps towards change can be taken on a local level. Born out of these conversations is a community-wide commitment to moving forward; transformational initiatives are undertaken and real change is ignited. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is recommended. Please visit mltsfilm.org for more information about the film and movement. Registration is available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/most-likely-to-succeed-tickets-32482271348