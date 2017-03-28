Knowing When to Choose the ER or Urgent Care

Pittsburg city officials say significant economic growth has led to a high demand for housing options and they're looking for developers to help fill the need. Potential buyers can't seem to find what they need to make a house in Pittsburg their home.More >>
Missouri Southern officials look to make room in the budget, cutting several positions and programs. Along with the cuts they've already seen, proposed cuts for next year's budget make up about 10 percent of the University's total budget.
Over the next few years Missouri Gas Energy will replace more than half of the service lines in the city. Phase 1 is underway and crews were out earlier today digging up parts of the street.
Chat piles are a common site in the Four States, a result of mining in the 20th century. Before they were shut down by the EPA for remediation, four wheelers rode through the chat piles off of Schifferdecker Road in Joplin. A local business provides a somewhat safer alternative.
A local amputee support group looks to spread awareness and education, while helping each other cope with the loss.
A father in Bronaugh, Missouri claims the school district is getting in the way of his son's education. District officials say that's simply not true.
A former Joplin High School student files a lawsuit against the school district, claiming she was raped in a school stairwell.
A Pitt State senior helps better serve at risk children. Megan Peabody is creating an activity library collecting things like games, coloring books and movies for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Crawford County.
More prescription opioids are sold in Missouri than any other Midwestern state. It's also the only state without a statewide prescription drug monitoring program. Legislation passed in January gave counties the ability to set up the programs and Vernon County is the first in our area take advantage of it.
Decreases in state funding are taking a toll on Missouri Southern's budget. As a result, cuts have been made. One of those cuts, the school's competitive dance team.
