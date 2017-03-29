Small SW Missouri City Mourns Deaths of Two Nationally-Known Storm Chasers

Police in Spur, Texas say three storm chasers died yesterday after their vehicles crashed into each other. Two of those chasers were from Cassville, and hosted their own show on The Weather Channel.

Watch "Storm Wranglers" and get a real good idea of Kelley Williamson and Randy Yarnall.

"These guys were the same on TV as they were sitting at the coffee table," says Cassville City Administrator Steve Walensky.

Walensky had several of those conversations with Williamson sitting at the coffee table.

"Down-to-earth," says Walensky.

Two of some of Cassville's most genuine are now gone.

"Citizens in town are shocked. Some severely," says Sergeant Donald Privett with the Cassville Police Department.

"It was a very devastating blow to the community," says Privett. "So the state. Even at the national level, what they were involved in and how nationally-known they were."

Their reality-type TV series on The Weather Channel reached millions of viewers throughout the world.

We asked Walensky how the two men viewed their show.

"Telling a story about the weather," says Walensky.

There's also the story of how Williamson helped chase a cow.

"I was moving cattle from one pasture that I rented to another," says Walensky. "And I had one momma cow with a calf who refused to follow the herd. I knew Kelley was training these dogs. Kelley worked these dogs for me and finally, within 20 minutes, after we had been trying for a 10-day period, got the momma cow along the fence line."

The unique story is now a precious memory.

Hours after the deaths of the two men, there's a chance of severe weather in Cassville.

"Mostly Randy would give me a call and say, heads-up, this is coming," says Walensky.

Cassville residents say in a way, a feeling of safety and assurance is gone.

"These were our friends. We lost friends. The way I look at it is, we'll always remember the good times, and we'll always remember them," says Walensky.

Many people in Cassville remember just a few weeks ago, getting a phone call from one of the storm chasers warning about large hail heading towards the City.