Teaching & Technology Combine to Raise Social Studies Scores at - KOAM TV 7

Teaching & Technology Combine to Raise Social Studies Scores at WCHS

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
WEBB CITY, MISSOURI -

Social studies scores for Webb City students  improved each year for the past three years.
     And the teacher has become a master of blended learning.
Webb City high school social studies teacher Matt Peak still lectures but says blended learning is about balance.  Guidance by the teacher and  letting students search websites for information.
Peyton Mason said, I like it how he tells  us what hes doing, then we go to usatestprep.com and like use the videos to help us."
Sarah Farrar, a sophomore, also likes the video component. She said, "Im more a visual learner so whenever I see the videos  and I see words  popping  up it makes them standout more to me."
The combination of teaching and technology  has resulted in three years of continued improvement in test scores. All say the biggest benefit of technology including usatestprep.com which is used for pre-tests and post-tests,  is feedback.
Sarah said, "It gives you instant results so you can take a test and itll tell you how you do right then. And it will  take questions and tell you the ones you need to work on more and it allows you  to work on those certain questions again. It helps a lot  with being prepared for the test."
Teacher Peak added, Really what it does is, it  lets me see what kids need help and where they need help."
Using the data, Peak can create multiple versions of tests and  even individualized  tests at usatestprep.com focusing on content students need to learn.
Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Trey Moeller added that its a motivator too. He said, "Its the kids number, its their score on the tests.  When the kids own those numbers, own those scores, they will work harder to improve them."
Books are still available and some students still choose to use them but the online applications allow students to learn about whats happening in government now.  Peak said, "We can sit down any time of day and find out whats happening  in the news and we can really apply that to the classroom."
That brings understanding of their world.
Peyton added, Current events it  helps a lot too. Now, I  know what they're talking about, what they're saying.

    Usatestprep.com is one of several programs to which the district subscribes online. But Peak says costs are minimal for its use and the positive results.

