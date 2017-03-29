Teaching & Technology Combine to Raise Social Studies Scores at WCHS

Social studies scores for Webb City students improved each year for the past three years.

And the teacher has become a master of blended learning.

Webb City high school social studies teacher Matt Peak still lectures but says blended learning is about balance. Guidance by the teacher and letting students search websites for information.

Peyton Mason said, “I like it how he tells us what he’s doing, then we go to usatestprep.com and like use the videos to help us."

Sarah Farrar, a sophomore, also likes the video component. She said, "I’m more a visual learner so whenever I see the videos and I see words popping up it makes them standout more to me."

The combination of teaching and technology has resulted in three years of continued improvement in test scores. All say the biggest benefit of technology including usatestprep.com which is used for pre-tests and post-tests, is feedback.

Sarah said, "It gives you instant results so you can take a test and it’ll tell you how you do right then. And it will take questions and tell you the ones you need to work on more and it allows you to work on those certain questions again. It helps a lot with being prepared for the test."

Teacher Peak added, “Really what it does is, it lets me see what kids need help and where they need help."

Using the data, Peak can create multiple versions of tests and even individualized tests at usatestprep.com focusing on content students need to learn.

Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Trey Moeller added that it’s a motivator too. He said, "It’s the kids number, it’s their score on the tests. When the kids own those numbers, own those scores, they will work harder to improve them."

Books are still available and some students still choose to use them but the online applications allow students to learn about what’s happening in government now. Peak said, "We can sit down any time of day and find out what’s happening in the news and we can really apply that to the classroom."

That brings understanding of their world.

Peyton added, “Current events it helps a lot too. Now, I know what they're talking about, what they're saying.”

Usatestprep.com is one of several programs to which the district subscribes online. But Peak says costs are minimal for its use and the positive results.