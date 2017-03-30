PSU, KCUMB renew partnership agreement

Pittsburg State University and the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences (KCUMB) recently renewed their longstanding Partner Program agreement.

The Partners Program is an articulation agreement between PSU and KCUMB that allows PSU biology majors to apply to the medical school in their sophomore year.

Under the agreement, KCUMB reserves first-year seats for selected PSU students. Based on scholarships and interviews, the students are offered early admission to the KCUMB College of Medicine during their junior year. Those students skip their senior year on the PSU campus, but earn a PSU degree upon the successful completion of their first year of medical school.

Selection for the Partners Program is based on the students’ ACT scores, freshman year academic performance, community service, undergraduate and high school activities and knowledge of and dedication to the field of osteopathic medicine.

Virginia Rider, a University Professor in biology who advises students in PSU’s pre-medical program, said Pittsburg State has had a strong relationship with KCUMB for many years.

“Our graduates have had very good success in being accepted to KCU for a number of years,” Rider said. “Quite a few went through the Partners Program.”