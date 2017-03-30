Governor Sam Brownback vetoes Medicaid Expansion

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback today vetoed Medicaid Expansion, issuing the following statement on HB 2044.

“I am vetoing this expansion of ObamaCare because it fails to serve the truly vulnerable before the able-bodied, lacks work requirements to help able-bodied Kansans escape poverty, and burdens the state budget with unrestrainable entitlement costs.”

“Most grievously, this legislation funnels more taxpayer dollars to Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry. From its infancy, the state of Kansas has affirmed the dignity and equality of each human life. I will not support this legislation that continues to fund organizations that undermine a culture of life.”

Governor Brownback’s full veto statement can be found here.