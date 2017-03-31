City names Hertzberg as new Public Works Director

Joplin City Manager Sam Anselm announced today the promotion of David Hertzberg to Public Works Director. Most recently, Hertzberg served as the Capital Improvements Project Manager for the City and held this position for the past two years. Prior to that, he worked in Community Development focusing on disaster recovery. He previously served as the Public Works Director from 2004 to 2013 before moving to the recovery role.

“David has an extensive background in Public Works and brings a great deal of knowledge and experience to this position,” said Anselm. “He will be a great asset to the management team and community, as the Public Works Department is our largest department with multiple divisions that affect citizens’ daily lives.”

Hertzberg has been with the City full-time for 35 years, starting in the department as a Civil Engineer.

“I look forward to this opportunity to lead a great staff who are committed to taking care of our citizens in their various roles in Public Works,” said Hertzberg. “As the public knows, there are multiple projects being completed currently, as well as different issues the City is addressing including drinking water access and the residual effects of our mining history on wastewater treatment. In my position, I will build on existing accomplishments of the City and Public Works, while working with other departments of the City as we complete the recovery work and other major projects.”

Hertzberg currently serves as President of the Tristate Water Resource Coalition and is an executive board member. He is past president and continuing member of the Transportation Engineers Association of Missouri and the Southwest Chapter, Missouri Society of Professional Engineers, and is a charter member of the Southwest Missouri Joint Municipal Water Resource Utility Commission.

He will assume Director of Public Works position on April 3, 2017, following the current Director Nick Heatherly’s retirement.