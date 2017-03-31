Welfare check leading to pursuit in Crawford County

On March 31, 2017 at 10:43 am, Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies were made aware of a subject that allegedly made suicidal comments to a Mental Health Professional at Crawford County Mental Health’s (CRMH) office in Pittsburg, KS. CRMH staff advised that the subject left in his vehicle and that he was armed with a handgun. Deputies patrolled the vicinity to check the welfare of the subject who shall remain nameless at this time.

At approximately 12:18 pm, deputies located the subject driving a vehicle near the area of 180th Street and 530 Avenue, west of Pittsburg. Deputies pursued the subject who drove eastbound on 530 Avenue. The subject crossed US 69 Highway and merged onto W. Centennial Street still eastbound until he arrived at the CRMH parking lot where he exited his vehicle.

The subject failed to obey commands from deputies and Pittsburg Police Officers and attempted to enter the CRMH building. Deputies deployed a taser on the subject which was ineffective, leading deputies to tackle the subject to detain him. The subject was unarmed on his person but the reported handgun was located in the passenger seat of his vehicle.

The subject faces possible criminal charges stemming from the incident, including but not limited to, Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement and Suspicion of DUI.

The subject was transported by Crawford County EMS for possible injuries sustained during the incident; which remains under investigation.