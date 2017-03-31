Joplin School District Tries to Proactively Inform Parents About Teacher Investigation

4/7/2017: On March 29th, 2017 the Joplin School District reported to the Police Department that a middle school teacher had allegedly sent nude photos of herself to male students. Today, as a result of that investigation Amanda R. Schweitzer (37) of Joplin was arrested on a Jasper County Warrant for Statutory Rape in the First Degree. She is currently in the Joplin City Jail. Bond has been set at $40,000 cash or surety and $10,000 cash only.

(JPD Press Release)

# # #

Parents got an automated phone call this morning from Joplin's North Middle School, letting them know there was some alleged activity between a teacher and students.

"We are investigating an allegation that a teacher on staff, at the school, did send explicit pictures to students," says Captain Rusty Rives with the Joplin Police Department.

Joplin School District Human Resources Director Ron Lankford did not want to be interviewed on camera, but told us by phone that the principal of North Middle School contacted police Wednesday after getting, "Reports centering around comments of three students."

A female teacher is accused of sending nude pictures to thee males; two of them 14, one 13.

"Electronic media. Whether that be social media, a phone device. I don't know the answer to that," says Rives.

Joplin police say three juveniles have been interviewed by specially-trained investigators.

"We're trying to make sure we're asking questions that aren't leading, and making sure we're getting true and accurate statements versus something that may be a little altered," says Rives.

The teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave.

School district officials say they are "concerned," adding, "The welfare of our kids is vitally important to the school district. If we are not concerned about the allegation, then we're not being responsible."

School district officials say the automated phone call to parents this morning was an attempt by North Middle School's principal to let parents know about this investigation before details were released by the media.

No arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed against the teacher, whose name has not been released by police. Joplin police say depending on what their investigation reveals, this teacher could face state or federal charges.