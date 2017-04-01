Craft Show Held in Pittsburg, Will Benefit Local Non-Profits

Craft shows that were held at the Meadowbrook Mall were discontinued several years ago and community members worked to bring one back this year, holding the first Coal Camp Creations craft show this weekend.

22 vendors from all over the region line the mall selling handmade jewelry, candles, quilts and food.

“We were really impressed with the quality of the merchandise and things that they have brought to us and the crowds are showing up. I’ve been talking to many of the vendors who say people are not only looking, they’re buying and that’s what’s important,” says Steve Robb, the event organizer.

Mixed in with the vendors are a few nonprofit groups, including Krimson Kultuur. It's run by Pitt State students helping both local artists and those in developing countries sell their goods.

“We don’t just look at the profits, we want people to care about the artists lives. They're very good but they don’t have good incomes and through this organization and through this kind of event we can support their lives greatly,” says Karen Chen, a PSU student working with the non-profit.

The craft show continues Sunday from noon to 5. An auction with items from each vendor will be held at 2, all of the proceeds will be divided up between the nonprofit groups participating.